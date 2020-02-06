Quotes of the month
February 2020
“Our industry is bad at over-marketing things to the point where we kill the client appetite – and some players are running a risk right now of doing that in the sustainability field”
Tom Naratil, co-CEO of UBS Global Wealth Management, sounds the alarm on sustainability
“The table stakes in wealth management today are having the skills in asset allocation and product knowledge but also the size and scale in technology”
The formula for success is clear for Mary Callahan Erdoes, chief executive of JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management
“They urged me not to speak in public about clairvoyance or being able to see angels. One told me I would lose all my credibility”
Patricia Woo, a lawyer at Squire Patton Boggs in Hong Kong, takes an unusual approach to client advice
“Enhanced CLOs are a good idea, but they shouldn’t lull managers into complacency over intra-sector credit deterioration”