The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

JPMorgan Q4 earnings: ‘Is Jamie on the call?’

January 23, 2020
Share

Dimon reluctant to add much to US trade comments.

Jamie-Dimon-JPMorgan-hand-R-780.jpg

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon



Jamie Dimon was abruptly called into action on JPMorgan’s fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts in January.

Dimon typically sits in the background on earnings calls these days, leaving it to his chief financial officer – which for the last nine months has been former cards head Jennifer Piepszak, who took over from Marianne Lake in May – to present the results and handle the question-and-answer session.

But Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo is always keen to hear from Dimon, and duly introduced himself with a somewhat brusque: “Hi. Is Jamie on the call?”

What Mayo wanted to know was why Dimon felt that an easing of the long-running trade dispute between the US and China had helped market activity in December, something that Dimon had referenced in his published comments alongside the bank’s earnings release.

Trade tariffs

The earnings call came just as the US and China had announced a “phase one” agreement on trade, which saw China make commitments on intellectual property, on opening up its financial services sector to US banks, and stepping up imports from the US.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree