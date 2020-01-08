The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

January 08, 2020
Share

January 2020

“This is the same nonsense as before. They are just coordinating the nonsense”

A compliance officer is unimpressed by the EU’s new anti-money laundering drive

“We have moved from too-big-to-fail to too-small-to-survive”

One European bank chief executive bemoans the state of banking in his region

“To lose a CEO or chairman looks like misfortune. To lose both at the same time looks like carelessness. And you’ve achieved it twice, this quinella of shame”

 A shareholder channels Oscar Wilde in berating the National Australia Bank board at its AGM

“It has run out of feet to shoot”

One banker regrets the decision by the Mexican government to favour state-owned CFE at the expense of private renewable alternatives

“We have a bull market with an investor base that is struggling to keep up”

Indices are at all-time highs and fee pools are at all-time lows.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree