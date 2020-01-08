Off the record

“This is the same nonsense as before. They are just coordinating the nonsense”

A compliance officer is unimpressed by the EU’s new anti-money laundering drive

“We have moved from too-big-to-fail to too-small-to-survive”

One European bank chief executive bemoans the state of banking in his region

“To lose a CEO or chairman looks like misfortune. To lose both at the same time looks like carelessness. And you’ve achieved it twice, this quinella of shame”

A shareholder channels Oscar Wilde in berating the National Australia Bank board at its AGM

“It has run out of feet to shoot”

One banker regrets the decision by the Mexican government to favour state-owned CFE at the expense of private renewable alternatives

“We have a bull market with an investor base that is struggling to keep up”

Indices are at all-time highs and fee pools are at all-time lows.