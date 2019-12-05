Quotes of the month
December 2019
“I think it’s difficult for anyone to understand the place. But we learned a lot about the best way to make the most of the good parts and understand the parts that work differently”
J Christopher Flowers recalls the buyout of LTCB
“In the early 2000s, it was all about how to deal with non-performing loans, capital raising and building a healthier balance sheet. Most companies are well capitalized now”
Bank of America’s Tamao Sasada says that Japanese corporates are now more focused on shareholder returns
“Anyone that tells you there won’t be a bunch of ABS trusts that will be stressed in the next cycle simply isn’t paying attention”
Rich Tambor, chief risk officer at One Main Financial, has concerns about some areas of US consumer credit
“You really do have to ask what is the point of paying a big premium for what may be yesterday’s model”