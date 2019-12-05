Wear your love of JPMorgan

For $150,000 a former JPMorgan trader on the New York Board of Trade is selling his trader’s jacket and badge on eBay.

It’s not well-used, the seller explains: “I stood on the New York Board Of Trade for 16 years, the last 2 with the JP Morgan softs division brokering Sugar, Cotton, Coffee, Cocoa, and Frozen Concentrate OJ. That all changed Oct 19th, 2012 when the NYBOT closed the trading pits forever and JP Morgan Chase fired our entire group. Now here is a chance to own a unique and highly sought piece of financial and American business memorabilia!”

The seller says he will include a certificate of authenticity, providing its history from its order in 2011 to the last day he wore it as a trader and broker in 2012.

Is there a particular employee it could work best for?

Well, the trader’s badge reads BIGJ, so we have some ideas.