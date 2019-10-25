The user experience: UR UX, OK?

The area is dominated by the “UX” – the user experience. Success, we are told, will come from perfecting the UX. And it’s critical to retain clients within the platform’s own UX.

Millions and millions of dollars have been spent on research, designing and refining the UX. It’s now an art – and a science, apparently.

But is it? Before a recent visit to one digital bank, Euromoney downloaded its app to have a look around. However, opening the app generated an immediate account opening request in order to progress any further. No snooping possible.

This came up during the subsequent interview.

“Ah,” a digital banker claims proudly, “but we have got account openings down to under three minutes. So that’s not really an issue.”

When we explain that not knowing whether opening an account would cost money or what sensitive information we would have to provide had prompted us to delete the app, looks flash around the room.