Off the record

“On a fee-share basis, we were absolutely the number-one investment bank in this market in 2023. However, to be fair, it was the worst year in investment banking anyone can remember”

This banker finds honesty is the best policy when pitching for an award

“The profitability of digital banks remains a significant challenge. Basically, we can offer whatever they offer. But they can’t do the same”

One Indonesian bank CEO reckons incumbents have nothing to fear…

“In the past, companies coveted the presence of big global investment banks to enhance their profile. Now some are deliberately avoiding foreign banks to minimize uncertainty”

How the tables have turned according to this Hong Kong-based lawyer

“China is the cause of the suffering. In the past, it was the main source of inbound tourism – but last year, most of them still could not travel”

This Thai banker says the country has still not recovered from Covid restrictions…in China

“State-owned banks are highly concerned about losing face; they wouldn’t file the petition if they were the buyers, as that would reveal they had purchased the bonds and stepped into a pitfall”

One Chinese banker explains why some real-estate lenders are keeping a low profile