Quotes of the month
May/June 2024
“For the last 10 years, deals are being financed at 50% equity and 50% debt, so it needs a much more substantial downturn to impair the value of the loans”
Symon Drake-Brockman, cofounder and managing partner of private credit manager Pemberton, points to the change that bigger equity cheques have made in private credit
“All of a sudden, rather than the banks having to worry about me, I have to worry about the banks”
Steven Desmyter, president at Man Group, has seen the potential pool of prime brokers shrink since Archegos
“Having a good old-fashioned bank run was not something anybody thought was on the horizon at that point in time”
Susan deTray, head of private banking at Citizens recalls the tense days surrounding the demise of Silicon Valley Bank last year
“We think that the primary banking relationship status is the holy grail of digital banks”
Guilherme Lago, Nubank’s CFO, has ambitions beyond digital at the supremely successful Brazilian neobank
“The more people are looking at Greece as a growth destination, the more the gap between valuations in Greece and the rest of Europe will be closed”
Christos Megalou, CEO at Piraeus Bank, is optimistic about the outlook for the country’s banking sector