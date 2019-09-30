The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Russia's Lebedev's Hunt the Banker: Sex, lies and buckwheat

September 30, 2019
Former banker Alexander Lebedev has some sage advice for would-be oligarchs.

A second appearance in Front End this year for former banker-turned-newspaper owner Lebedev.

The self-styled ‘ex-oligarch’, who earned a mention in March for introducing Euromoney to the purported health benefits of buckwheat, has a book out.

Titled Hunt the Banker, it is part-memoir, part rant against the west.

Much of it is devoted to an exposition of Third Colonialism, a theory he has developed with economist Vladislav Inozemtsev, and which he is confident will win them both the Nobel Prize – “unless by then it is being given to those who pay the biggest bribes”.

Euromoney can’t claim to have a thorough grasp of this concept, but it has something to do with an “international financial oligarchy”, of which the “public face” is Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Franklin Templeton, BlackRock, HSBC and Coutts, among others.

