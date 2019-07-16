Is State Bank of India a tougher gig than the World Bank?

Anshula Kant moves from State Bank of India to become CFO of the World Bank





To most people, being appointed CFO of the World Bank would bring a level of complexity and nuance far beyond any role they’d ever previously held.

For Anshula Kant, we’re not entirely sure that’s the case.

Kant was appointed managing director and CFO of the World Bank Group by president David Malpass on July 12, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

Kant joins from State Bank of India, where she has worked since 1983 in a host of different roles, most recently as CFO, and also managing director in charge of stressed assets, risk and compliance.

Which is the bigger job? The World Bank, as the multilateral’s multilateral, clearly has the international scale and influence and the political complexity that comes with having 189 member countries.