The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Central America and Caribbean's best bank 2019: BAC International Bank

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

Economic growth is strengthening in central American and the Caribbean. The IMF expects the region to grow at about 2% this year and 2.5% next year. 

However, while that’s certainly an improvement on last year’s result of a little over 1%, it still lags behind the 3%+ of the emerging market average.

Fiscal constraints have been pushing down economic growth rates, while global headwinds in the form of trade concerns have added uncertainty to what are mostly export-led models of growth. 

Lower oil prices, if sustained, should help the majority of the fuel-importing countries. However, attempts to develop a greater focus on the region’s internal market – combined GDP of more than $250 billion and population of around 50 million – have been fitful. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree