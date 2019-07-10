Central America and Caribbean's best bank 2019: BAC International Bank

Awards for Excellence 2019

Economic growth is strengthening in central American and the Caribbean. The IMF expects the region to grow at about 2% this year and 2.5% next year.

However, while that’s certainly an improvement on last year’s result of a little over 1%, it still lags behind the 3%+ of the emerging market average.

Fiscal constraints have been pushing down economic growth rates, while global headwinds in the form of trade concerns have added uncertainty to what are mostly export-led models of growth.

Lower oil prices, if sustained, should help the majority of the fuel-importing countries. However, attempts to develop a greater focus on the region’s internal market – combined GDP of more than $250 billion and population of around 50 million – have been fitful.