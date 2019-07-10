Latin America's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: BBVA

Awards for Excellence 2019

Latin America’s best bank for sustainable finance this year is BBVA.

At the beginning of last year the bank pledged to mobilize €100 billion in green finance, sustainable infrastructure, social entrepreneurship and financial inclusion through to 2025, and Latin America is already becoming a large recipient of those efforts.

In September, under Gonzalo Mañón, head of credit in México, BBVA led subsidiary Bancomer’s green bond deal – the first such bond in Mexico that finances energy efficient projects, sustainable transport, water and waste management, and renewable energy.

A month later the bank placed the sustainable agriculture green bond of Fondo Especial para Financiamientos Agropecuarios.