Awards

Latin America's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: BBVA

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Latin America’s best bank for sustainable finance this year is BBVA

At the beginning of last year the bank pledged to mobilize €100 billion in green finance, sustainable infrastructure, social entrepreneurship and financial inclusion through to 2025, and Latin America is already becoming a large recipient of those efforts. 

In September, under Gonzalo Mañón, head of credit in México, BBVA led subsidiary Bancomer’s green bond deal – the first such bond in Mexico that finances energy efficient projects, sustainable transport, water and waste management, and renewable energy. 

A month later the bank placed the sustainable agriculture green bond of Fondo Especial para Financiamientos Agropecuarios.

