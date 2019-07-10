Latin America's best bank for wealth management 2019: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2019

For the second year running Credit Suisse is Latin America’s best bank for wealth management, this year bolstered by the completion of a three-year turnaround across the whole bank.

Now the bank’s Latin American business is split into two standalone business areas: Brazil, headed by Marco Abrahao, and all other countries in the region run by Jorge Fernandez Amann, with the international and onshore business working together.

Last year it attracted more net new money than in any of the previous five years. At the end of 2018 more than $110 billion of assets had been entrusted by Latin American clients to Credit Suisse, of which more than half are booked through operational centres in Brazil, the Bahamas and Mexico.