Awards

Asia's best bank transformation 2019: UOB

July 16, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards

View full 2019 results


UOB
 has a reputation for conservatism. It is a family dynasty bank that thinks for the very long term, so the digital shifts of recent years there are highly important. The announcement during our review period of a new digital bank for the region came alongside a greater level of openness at the bank. Both are welcome.

This work has been underway for some years, but the first sense of something truly new happening came in April 2018 when UOB launched a new business called Avatec, a joint venture with China’s Pintec Technology Holdings, designed to bring Chinese big data expertise to southeast Asian banking.

This involved a whole new method of risk assessment, along with the potential to reach a lot of customers UOB would normally never have served.

