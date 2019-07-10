Western Europe's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: CaixaBank

Awards for Excellence 2019

Having its origins as a social foundation, western Europe’s best bank for corporate responsibility, CaixaBank, has integrated sustainability and social impact into every division in the last two years, from risk management to innovation.

“Our unique model allows us to remain true to our values, giving back to society what society gives to us,” says Gonzalo Gortázar, CaixaBank’s chief executive.

In terms of the environment, CaixaBank has doubled down on its long-term commitments. Some 99.4% of the energy consumed by the bank is from renewable sources. And to offset its CO2 emissions, CaixaBank has reforested 11 hectares of burnt forest in Montserrat in Spain and has collaborated with the installation of 30 wind turbines in India.