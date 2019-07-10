Western Europe's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: ABN Amro

Awards for Excellence 2019

While many banks are engaged in sustainable finance in western Europe, very few are focusing every part of the bank on an environmental or social purpose. ABN Amro, western Europe’s best bank for sustainable finance, is one that is.

The bank does not finance coal projects, nor does it invest in the tobacco industry. It is in the top five banks in the league tables for euro-denominated green bonds and was the sole green bond structuring adviser on the Netherlands’ first sovereign green bond this year.

ABN Amro is a leader in offshore wind financing, having done 11 deals in four different European countries, totalling €1 billion.

The bank did a blue-print wind transaction in Spain, showing that renewable energy can be successful and subsidy free.