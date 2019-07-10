Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2019: Lombard Odier

Awards for Excellence 2019

This year Lombard Odier is western Europe’s best bank for wealth management. It has $262 billion in client assets, making it a medium-sized player, yet it succeeds in having the feel of a boutique wealth manager thanks to its structure.

The bank is solely owned by its managing partners, ensuring consistent investment in the business and an alignment of interests with its clients. This is an increasingly enticing proposition in Europe as some of the larger private banks have been stressed by costs.

Last year, operating income at Lombard Odier rose 6% to SFr1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) driven by an increase in client activity and solid net new money growth; net profit rose by 13%.