The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2019: Lombard Odier

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

This year Lombard Odier is western Europe’s best bank for wealth management. It has $262 billion in client assets, making it a medium-sized player, yet it succeeds in having the feel of a boutique wealth manager thanks to its structure. 

The bank is solely owned by its managing partners, ensuring consistent investment in the business and an alignment of interests with its clients. This is an increasingly enticing proposition in Europe as some of the larger private banks have been stressed by costs.

Last year, operating income at Lombard Odier rose 6% to SFr1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) driven by an increase in client activity and solid net new money growth; net profit rose by 13%.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree