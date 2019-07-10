The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank transformation 2019: CaixaBank

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

Spain’s banking sector can rest assured that it has been in the vanguard of the wider transformation of Europe’s banking sector since the 2008 and 2011 crises – in particular in the shift away from the model of regionally focused and foundation-controlled savings banks. 

The bank that is emblematic of the most successful elements of this Spanish shakeup is CaixaBank, western Europe’s best bank transformation. The last year has seen the rationale and benefits behind CaixaBank’s 2011 listing come to fruition, as it reached a return on equity of almost 10% from low single digits earlier this decade. 

Caixa has become a clearer and more attractive story for investors, completing its journey from a quasi-conglomerate, with financial and industrial stakes and a big portfolio of non-core real estate exposures, to a cleaner and more coherent Iberia-wide bancassurance business – one fit for the digital era.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree