The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank bank for SMEs 2019: Banco Santander

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

Banks’ track record on lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, the growth driver of the economy, remains a mixed one in Europe. 

Mutual and public-sector banks, less focused on returns, still dominate the sector in France and Germany. SME loan books in countries such as Italy and Greece continue to need restructuring. 

In the UK, sometimes regarded as the most business-friendly of the big European economies, the reputation of the big banks has continued to be poor in the SME sector.

Spain has now emerged as the big western European country with the most aggressively contested SME banking market. Deleveraging and ultra-low margins in mortgages have seen the leading banks look to grow their SME share in an economy also enjoying relatively strong rates of growth in a European context.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree