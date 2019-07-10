The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best digital bank 2019: BBVA

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

Ever-larger investments in digital banking have been an important part of European banks’ efforts to cut costs. At the same time, digital banking is central to their attempts to establish a growth story.

Western Europe’s best digital bank, BBVA, has an advantage, thanks to its early focus on digitalization under former executive chairman Francisco Gonzalez. When Gonzalez’ successor Carlos Torres Vila took up the baton in January, the benefits were already clear. Other banks in Europe and elsewhere cite the Spanish firm as one of those to beat in the digital game.

One of the first things the bank did was to make as many of its products self-service as possible – there were close to 1,000 of them in 2018.

