World's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2019: Bank of America

Awards for Excellence 2019

Bank of America has been focusing on diversity and inclusion (D&I) for decades. It is an amalgamation of many banks, each with their own initiatives, and chief executive Brian Moynihan says D&I is in the company’s bones: “There’s no doubt we are playing off a huge heritage, because to change a culture takes time.”

It does, and it is clear that Bank of America has had a head start on its peers, but there is also no doubt that Moynihan’s own focus has only deepened that commitment. He chaired the global diversity and inclusion council at the firm back in 2008, before he became chief executive.