The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Middle East's best bank transformation 2019: First Abu Dhabi Bank

June 26, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards


Perhaps the greatest sign that a merger has been successful is if it motivates others to follow suit. That has certainly been the case with the formation of First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Emirati financial institution which we recognise this year as having effected the best bank transformation across the Middle East. 

Born in 2017 from the merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, national giants in their own right, FAB has quickly proven that it is more than the sum of its parts, and contributed in no small measure to the wave of banking M&A that the region has experienced over the past two years.

Despite the immense difficulties of merging two complex structures of the size of FGB and NBAD, it completed the integration as early as December 2018.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree