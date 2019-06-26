The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Middle East's best bank for SMEs 2019: ADCB

June 26, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards


Funding for small and medium-sized businesses remains largely deficient across the Middle East. The region’s economies could grow by a further 1% each year if access to finance improved for SMEs, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director Christine Lagarde said earlier this year.

“In the Arab region, SMEs represent 96% of registered companies,” said Lagarde. “They also employ half the labour force, yet their access to finance is the lowest in the world: lending to SMEs in the region is only 7% of bank lending.”

The United Arab Emirates, in particular, has sought to address this shortfall, with programmes to bolster financial inclusion of smaller enterprises. One of its leading banks, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, has been especially active in this area, doing much to support SMEs, even through economic downturns.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree