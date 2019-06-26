The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Middle East's best bank for financing 2019: First Abu Dhabi Bank

June 26, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards


Reclaiming the award it last won in 2017, First Abu Dhabi Bank is this year’s best bank for financing in the Middle East. 

It has successfully retained top spot in Middle East league tables as loan bookrunner and as loan facility agent, closing about 190 syndicated, club and structured loan transactions over the past year and obtaining 68 new loan agency mandates. Its agency book totalled $134 billion.

In bonds and sukuk, not usually its strongest suit, the bank rose from fifth to third place, with 20 issues for a total amount of $2.09 billion. Overall, FAB raised about $20 billion globally for issuers.

In equity capital markets, FAB expanded its business to include certain international markets, being awarded four IPO mandates in London, Madrid and Hong Kong.

