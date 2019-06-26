The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Middle East's best investment bank 2019: EFG Hermes

June 26, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Long considered for this top award but never quite able to clinch the prize, EFG Hermes is this year’s best investment bank in the Middle East, owing to the spectacular transformation of its business. 

The Egyptian institution, whose dominance in the Egyptian equity capital markets did not spread further afield, has earned a name for itself across the region, demonstrating a breadth of ambition under CEO Karim Awad that is now bearing fruit across every division of the bank. 

It is no small feat for EFG to have overtaken some of the world’s leading financial institutions, which have long been the powerhouses in the Middle East.

