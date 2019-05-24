CSR: Please race responsibly

When it comes to social groups in need of support, yacht racers would likely not be top of most people’s lists.

Judging by a press release that recently dropped into Euromoney’s inbox, the good people at IronFX beg to differ. The email proudly announced that the “global multi-asset broker” had been named as official sponsor of a sailing regatta in Croatia.

Due to be held in the first week of June, the event will apparently see 150 professional racing boats compete in a series of inshore and offshore races. IronFX’s own yacht – a Farr 45, for the sailors among you – will represent Cyprus, where the firm is based.

So far, so unremarkable. What is more surprising is that IronFX apparently considers its support of the event an act of corporate and social responsibility.

“This continuing sponsorship is highlighting IronFX Group’s focus to continuing and expanding its longstanding CSR programme by enabling the group’s strong business ethics to have a valuable impact on the communities it operates in,” according to the press release.