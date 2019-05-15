Social media and banking: The perils of Gramming

Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, chief executive of Mandiri and known to all as Pak Tiko, is a great believer in using technology and social media to get messages to his staff.

So, for example, he once recorded his message in the format of a popular Indonesian TV programme called ‘The midnight show’ (rebadging it ‘The Mandiri show’ for the occasion) with one of Indonesia’s most famous comedians hired to conduct the interview.

“It’s so I can relate to my employees in a more informal setting,” Tiko says.

But our favourite was his decision to use the carpool karaoke format. Euromoney hears he performed ‘A million dreams’, the song from ‘The greatest showman’, as well as something by Coldplay.

It seems to be working.