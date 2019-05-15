The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Social media and banking: The perils of Gramming

May 15, 2019
Our research for this 50th anniversary edition for Asia took us all over the region, but we didn’t expect it to take us to an Indonesian version of carpool karaoke.

tiko_780



Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, chief executive of Mandiri and known to all as Pak Tiko, is a great believer in using technology and social media to get messages to his staff. 

So, for example, he once recorded his message in the format of a popular Indonesian TV programme called ‘The midnight show’ (rebadging it ‘The Mandiri show’ for the occasion) with one of Indonesia’s most famous comedians hired to conduct the interview. 

“It’s so I can relate to my employees in a more informal setting,” Tiko says.

But our favourite was his decision to use the carpool karaoke format. Euromoney hears he performed ‘A million dreams’, the song from ‘The greatest showman’, as well as something by Coldplay. 

It seems to be working.




