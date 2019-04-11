The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Cost of equity is the new answer to banks' low profits

By Dominic O’Neill
April 11, 2019
Debate around the UniCredit-Commerzbank merger will centre on its impact on European banks’ share prices as Eurosceptic populism makes cost cutting more difficult.

A merger of UniCredit and Commerzbank would be the biggest bank M&A deal since the 2008 crisis. It is about the riskiest thing you could imagine a chief executive choosing to do. So how would it square with UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier’s insistence that his share price can rise, because he can do more to convince investors his bank is safer than before?

If you discount, for a moment, the idea that UniCredit might bid for Commerzbank, you can see where Mustier is coming from. After all, banks (especially UniCredit) have done the easy bits of cost cutting. Bank-bashing populists will increase the collateral damage of more aggressive staff reductions and branch closures. Future cuts may come more from technology, much of which is still under development.




