Off the record

“The skills you use to get money are not the same as the skills you use to spend money”

The eternal conundrum faced by all corporates that raise money in the capital markets

“It has been a blight on the post-crisis generation to benchmark themselves against pre-crisis remuneration. If you are in your 30s or 40s, this is still a good industry to be in”

Bankers need to get real about remuneration

“Who knows what Trump could say tonight that would make markets collapse or rise? Would you want a computer to make that judgement?”

One banker is sceptical on predictive analytics

“I fired the CFO and CEO of the company at the first board meeting. So I just turned round to the number two and three on the deal negotiations and said: ‘OK you are CFO and CEO’”

One financier recalls his somewhat brutal approach to executive selection