Quotes of the month
April 2019
"If you can run earning assets at lower capital levels than the economic risks warrant, then what starts as an incentive to acquire becomes a compulsion to grow into a conglomerate that serves every customer in every product in every region”
Vikram Pandit, chairman and CEO at Orogen Group, says that unduly low regulatory capital levels were an incentive for bank acquisitions.
“Fundamentally, the ECM industry still executes business in an artisanal and arguably analogue way”
Craig Coben, vice chairman of global capital markets at Bank of America sees little difference in the way that deals are executed in 2019 and how they functioned 20 years ago.
“If we had a crisis today, it is much more difficult to see how you pull that bump forward. If the cycle turns, it will be much worse and much harder to recover from”
Guy Hands, chairman and founder of private equity firm Terra Firma, is worried that the implications of a new downturn could be very severe indeed.