Tackling global treasury challenges: 3 big ideas for better cash and foreign exchange management
Technology. It’s a metamorphic force, running at full tilt, that keeps corporate treasurers on their toes.
|Authors
|Ambrish Bansal,
Product Head, Global Liquidity Solutions, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions
|Kunal Bist,
Managing Director, Cross-Border Solutions, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions
Today, it is more important than ever for treasurers to stay plugged in to emerging innovations, such as AI and machine learning (ML)-based tools and real-time payment networks that are redefining the world of cash and foreign exchange (FX) management.
So, as treasurers look beyond the drum of day-to-day operating demands, what are the big ideas emerging on today’s technology-driven and increasingly borderless cash management landscape?
Idea 1: Integrating liquidity and FX management, globally
Liquidity management is entering a new era of simplicity and efficiency, whether it be managing and aggregating funds dispersed across non-functional currencies, physically moving FX and cash, or achieving visibility into global cash positions.