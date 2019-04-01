Tackling global treasury challenges: 3 big ideas for better cash and foreign exchange management

Authors

Ambrish Bansal,

Product Head, Global Liquidity Solutions, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions



Kunal Bist,

Managing Director, Cross-Border Solutions, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions



Today, it is more important than ever for treasurers to stay plugged in to emerging innovations, such as AI and machine learning (ML)-based tools and real-time payment networks that are redefining the world of cash and foreign exchange (FX) management.

So, as treasurers look beyond the drum of day-to-day operating demands, what are the big ideas emerging on today’s technology-driven and increasingly borderless cash management landscape?

Idea 1: Integrating liquidity and FX management, globally

Liquidity management is entering a new era of simplicity and efficiency, whether it be managing and aggregating funds dispersed across non-functional currencies, physically moving FX and cash, or achieving visibility into global cash positions.