Bank exec pay not quite biblical, yet…

Wells Fargo announced in March that its CEO Tim Sloan got a pay rise last year. He pulled in $18.4 million during 2018 – about $900,000 more than the previous year.

According to data from Barron’s, the chief executives at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo collectively earned $152 million last year – more than that of 2008, but not quite the heady peak of 2007 when it was $212 million.

Top earner

Jamie Dimon,

JPMorgan

JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon was the highest earner.

During the same month, Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of the co-founder of Walt Disney, spoke out about CEO compensation being too high across corporate America.

A long-time proponent of higher taxes for the rich and for more sensible executive compensation, she said in an interview that “no one on earth, [not even] Jesus Christ himself” is worth “500 times a median worker’s pay”.