Bank exec pay not quite biblical, yet…

March 29, 2019
JPMorgan's JD is still down the pay scale compared with Christianity's JC.

Wells Fargo announced in March that its CEO Tim Sloan got a pay rise last year. He pulled in $18.4 million during 2018 – about $900,000 more than the previous year.

According to data from Barron’s, the chief executives at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo collectively earned $152 million last year – more than that of 2008, but not quite the heady peak of 2007 when it was $212 million.

Jamie Dimon,
JPMorgan
JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon was the highest earner.

During the same month, Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of the co-founder of Walt Disney, spoke out about CEO compensation being too high across corporate America.

A long-time proponent of higher taxes for the rich and for more sensible executive compensation, she said in an interview that “no one on earth, [not even] Jesus Christ himself” is worth “500 times a median worker’s pay”.

