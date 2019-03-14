Richdale’s run to KKR – a tale of two trends

Richdale, one of a rare group to have been head of Asia investment banking at both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, will become KKR’s head of strategy and business development in Asia Pacific. KKR says she will “also work with KKR’s Asia investing business to assist in advancing the deal origination pipeline.”

Departures like these have become a recurring theme in Asia. Last year Mervyn Chow, the former Greater China CEO and co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking at Credit Suisse, joined Hillhouse Capital. And Robby Winarta, Credit Suisse’s Indonesia investment banking head, joined Carlyle in May.

One can see the appeal.

In another enduring theme, Richdale’s departure thins the ranks of women in truly senior investment banking roles in Asia. For the best part of 20 years she was a rare female presence when Euromoney made its rounds for the awards for excellence pitches.