Indonesia banking: Lost one Winarta? Not to worry, here’s another

Eric Winarta joins Credit Suisse’s highly regarded Indonesia franchise from ING, where he was head of corporate finance for Indonesia. He has also been at Barclays, Standard Chartered and Rothschild.

But why do we know that name?

It’s because Eric is the brother of Robby Winarta, who was Credit Suisse’s head of Indonesia investment banking for five years up until last year, and had been there far longer. That Winarta was poached to Carlyle Group in May.

Eric is not filling Robby’s role exactly – Eric will report to Pankaj Goel and Rizal Gozali, the co-heads of investment banking and capital markets for southeast Asia, and will be coverage head rather than overall investment banking head.

But he will be key in a market that has been instrumental to Credit Suisse for years.

Intuitively, that coverage will probably include Carlyle, which should make for some interesting pitch meetings.