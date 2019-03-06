The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Off the record

March 06, 2019
March 2019

“In Singapore you should always ask your colleagues what they did during their National Service. One of our staff was a sniper. We didn’t know until we had an offsite at Laser Tag and he won by 15,000 points”

A Singapore banker has found her colleagues to be full of surprises 



“I’d hate to be my number two!”

The frank response of a leading emerging market bank chief when we asked him if he enjoyed being CEO



“The whole of banking is basically AI. It’s just that in the past the intelligence wasn’t artificial, it was human”

A digital banking evangelist gets high on his own supply 



“I had put us down for lunch tomorrow, but, based on email, it would have been yesterday”

A recently departed senior executive at a leading investment bank might be struggling with the new demands of managing his diary



“We’re doing a deal for a company moving into medical cannabis.









