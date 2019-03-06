Royal Commission: Dark humour in Oz

The finest was a fabulously uncomfortable photo call arranged for the formal handing over of the 1,000-page report from Royal Commissioner Kenneth Hayne to Australia’s treasurer, Josh Frydenberg.



Josh Frydenberg



The two sat next to each other, the report between them, with a sense of discomfort not seen since the British royal family had to pretend to be happy about that American preacher at the wedding of Harry and Meghan. “Can we get a handshake or something?” asked a member of the photographer pack.

“Nope,” said Hayne, looking at the table, while Frydenberg grinned awkwardly.

“Can we maybe get you just shifting it [the report] to him?” tried another, gamely.

“It’s all right.