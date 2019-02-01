Off the record

“These are companies that are finding cures and therapies, and without money they will have to start making decisions to shut some of them down. This is not about someone wanting a larger yacht”

A US ECM banker puts into plain terms the disruption caused to IPOs by the government shutdown

“We don’t go to Davos, because we get a lot of business done while all of the other banks are there”

Is this CEO of a financial institution making a virtue from his lack of an invitation?

“So, they want to take our toys, play with them for two months, figure out how they work and then build their own versions? They might be dangling a potentially big contract after that, but no thanks”

A fintech head reveals the simmering tensions over intellectual property in dealing with banks who want to do lots of due diligence before taking new innovations

“If I lend to Pakistan, should I just write off the loan now or wait awhile?”

A Chinese lender explains his reticence to join in the more frontier-spirited projects of the Belt and Road Initiative

“I have a bit of a man crush on Chairman Guo”

A bank analyst is impressed by China’s bank regulator chief