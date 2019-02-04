The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Lessons from the farm in China

February 04, 2019
Euromoney is a great believer that if you’re going to cover inclusive finance properly, you have to talk to the people who are supposed to be on the receiving end of the inclusion.

China-kindergarten-780



In January, this commitment took us into the deep interior of rural China, to Henan province, to meet women farmers who receive a form of microfinance through a scheme run by Beijing-based CreditEase.

We learned a great deal from this trip, about the difference small loans can make to the lives of farmers, about the exceptionally low default rates among borrowers, and about the power of digital methods to connect the city-dwelling wealthy with the rural poor.

We also learned some other things.

One is that if you enjoy rice wine that is 38% ABV and one of your hosts has distilled from his field, it will make the evening go with a swing, though it will make your head swing the next morning for all the wrong reasons. 




