Lessons from the farm in China

In January, this commitment took us into the deep interior of rural China, to Henan province, to meet women farmers who receive a form of microfinance through a scheme run by Beijing-based CreditEase.

We learned a great deal from this trip, about the difference small loans can make to the lives of farmers, about the exceptionally low default rates among borrowers, and about the power of digital methods to connect the city-dwelling wealthy with the rural poor.

We also learned some other things.

One is that if you enjoy rice wine that is 38% ABV and one of your hosts has distilled from his field, it will make the evening go with a swing, though it will make your head swing the next morning for all the wrong reasons.