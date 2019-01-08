The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Quotes of the month

January 08, 2019
January 2019

“To our horror something in [Siegmund Warburg’s] text was misprinted. Eric Roll, who worked so long and closely with him, once said that he might forgive big mistakes but never small ones. We discovered just what this meant. The telephone nearly melted”

Christopher Fildes, who edited Euromoney from 1969 to 1972, recalls the early days of this magazine



“But if there is a loan that is going to be a burden to us, it’s not our wish [to take it]. We ask them: ‘Is it your wish to burden us?’ And they say: ‘No, no, no.’ They always tell us: ‘We can support you’”

Lkhagvasuren Byadran, deputy governor of the Bank of Mongolia, has no concerns about borrowing from Chinese lenders



“They didn’t know us! So, we borrowed $50 million from CDB, just to get to know them”

Deshan Pushparajah, head of global markets and investment banking at Colombo-based investment bank Capital Alliance, explains how his bank became acquainted with CDB



“We don’t understand why everyone is now panicking about One Belt One Road…If the US and Europe want to offer the same thing we are ready to consider and compare, but we have nothing to compare today”







