CEE banking: En garde! Swords, salo and schnitzel



Raiffeisen’s head of risk in Minsk has some unusual weapons at his disposal



What do you give the risk manager who has everything? According to senior executives at leading Belarusian lender Priorbank, the answer is apparently a pair of swords.

The lucky recipient of the weapons – which now occupy pride of place on the wall of his office in Minsk – was Bernd Rozenberg, board member and head of risk at the Raiffeisen subsidiary. “The swords are symbolic,” he says. “I protect the bank from risks.”

Rozenberg’s office also contains a copy of A Brief History of Time, along with an array of dictionaries. The Austrian native can manage financial reports in Russian but struggles with fiction. “Some years ago, I read Harry Potter in Russian with my children,” he says.