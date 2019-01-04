The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

CEE banking: En garde! Swords, salo and schnitzel

January 04, 2019
Raiffeisen reveals the lighter side of banking in Belarus.

Raiffeisen’s head of risk in Minsk has some unusual weapons at his disposal


What do you give the risk manager who has everything? According to senior executives at leading Belarusian lender Priorbank, the answer is apparently a pair of swords.

The lucky recipient of the weapons – which now occupy pride of place on the wall of his office in Minsk – was Bernd Rozenberg, board member and head of risk at the Raiffeisen subsidiary. “The swords are symbolic,” he says. “I protect the bank from risks.”

Rozenberg’s office also contains a copy of A Brief History of Time, along with an array of dictionaries. The Austrian native can manage financial reports in Russian but struggles with fiction. “Some years ago, I read Harry Potter in Russian with my children,” he says.



