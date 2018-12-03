The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Quotes of the month

December 03, 2018
December 2018

“I feel very comfortable with the fact that Spanish banks have a lot of retail clients in their shareholder base; I’ve never been bothered by that”

José María Roldán at the European Banking Federation may be comfortable with retail ownership of banks, but not everyone agrees with him



“Executives do not want to lose control of the strategic narrative. They want to get on the front foot and stay ahead of the activists”

David Lomer, co-head of European M&A at JPMorgan, reckons that many corporate executives want to get on with M&A rather than wait to be pushed into it



“We want to be in a liquid credit market. That is our escape route. If the deal is being syndicated to one anchor investor and maybe three others and the issuer has nothing else out there, then that is not for us”





