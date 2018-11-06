Frankfurt can be, frankly, odd

Frankfurt is getting its swagger on, attracting more banks to declare it their post-Brexit European headquarters than any of the other city suitors thus far.

Perhaps that’s not so surprising when it is the European city that – superficially at least – most resembles Canary Wharf.

Now, lobbying organization Frankfurt Main Finance is spraying on the Lynx and doubling down.

It launched a cartoon video pitch in October, creepily anthropomorphising the city into Frank Furt, a man ordering a drink in a bar when a woman, Natalie, decides to make a pass at him.

“Were your parents architects? Because you sure are well-built,” she purrs.

Yes. FMF has made an allegory of the urban mating dance stand for banking’s Brexodus.

Prejudices

When Natalie finds out Frank’s true identity (this is all just so weird), she ticks off her prejudices against the man/city: closed-minded, no culture, boring, bad food.