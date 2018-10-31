The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Off the record

October 31, 2018
November 2018

“If JPMorgan works there, then it counts as a liberal democracy”

An emerging markets financial PR has an unorthodox take on political theory



“You only need to talk to two banks in [XX]. There’s no point speaking to more, they’ll just say the same thing”

A development banker demonstrates a shaky grasp of journalistic best practice



“There’s a reason they are called regulatory sandboxes. It’s because this stuff is for children”

A commercial banker is unimpressed by fintech initiatives



“No no, I haven’t seen any reckless deal terms myself”

A senior executive at a bank active in leveraged loans, just minutes after noting how a rival recently sought to calm market fears about looser leveraged finance deal terms



“It wasn’t just cross-department collaboration that was negligible: it was cross-neighbour”

An ex-banker looks back fondly on the culture at a former employer



