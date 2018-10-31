Off the record

“If JPMorgan works there, then it counts as a liberal democracy”

An emerging markets financial PR has an unorthodox take on political theory

“You only need to talk to two banks in [XX]. There’s no point speaking to more, they’ll just say the same thing”

A development banker demonstrates a shaky grasp of journalistic best practice

“There’s a reason they are called regulatory sandboxes. It’s because this stuff is for children”

A commercial banker is unimpressed by fintech initiatives

“No no, I haven’t seen any reckless deal terms myself”

A senior executive at a bank active in leveraged loans, just minutes after noting how a rival recently sought to calm market fears about looser leveraged finance deal terms

“It wasn’t just cross-department collaboration that was negligible: it was cross-neighbour”

An ex-banker looks back fondly on the culture at a former employer