Off the record
November 2018
“If JPMorgan works there, then it counts as a liberal democracy”
An emerging markets financial PR has an unorthodox take on political theory
“You only need to talk to two banks in [XX]. There’s no point speaking to more, they’ll just say the same thing”
A development banker demonstrates a shaky grasp of journalistic best practice
“There’s a reason they are called regulatory sandboxes. It’s because this stuff is for children”
A commercial banker is unimpressed by fintech initiatives
“No no, I haven’t seen any reckless deal terms myself”
A senior executive at a bank active in leveraged loans, just minutes after noting how a rival recently sought to calm market fears about looser leveraged finance deal terms
“It wasn’t just cross-department collaboration that was negligible: it was cross-neighbour”
An ex-banker looks back fondly on the culture at a former employer
“You knew it would be the widowmaker’s auction.