Quotes of the month
November 2018
“Liquidity is not well covered by the regulatory framework. This is the missing element”
Dominique Laboureix, director of the Single Resolution Board, admits how ineffective Europe’s resolution framework is over funding in resolution.
“We are not going into passives or exchange-traded funds, as that’s where the fee pressure is biggest”
As European banks rediscover enthusiasm for asset management, chief executive Jean Raby argues Natixis Investment Managers has the right strategy.
“More and more of the large crypto players do, in fact, want regulation. They understand the importance of KYC, AML and consumer protection. In order to see more and more large financial institutions participate, regulation is needed”
Circle’s Marieke Flament sees stablecoins as the crucial bridge to widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.
“There is always a risk in Argentina because there is not sufficient credibility in the central bank to ensure it won’t repeat the mistakes of the past”