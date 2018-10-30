Sibos: Expert witness

Former Liverpool FC player Luis Garcia with 'giddy' Euromoney correspondent Chris Wright

Euromoney conducted 20-odd interviews at this year’s Sibos in Sydney, most of them on fairly arcane matters about trade finance, blockchain and liquidity management.

So, it was a welcome diversion to be asked by Standard Chartered to conduct an on-stage Q&A with Luis Garcia, the former Liverpool player.

StanChart sponsors Liverpool FC, and sometimes brings former players out to talk about the good old days and the bank’s Seeing is Believing charity.

But lacking anyone to hand who actually knew anything about Luis Garcia, they turned to Euromoney’s Merseyside-born correspondent to do the honours.

“Do you need to be briefed?” they asked.

“I do not,” Euromoney responded.

Euromoney, a touch on the giddy side, asked the diminutive Spaniard about the important things in life: the Champions League final of 2005, the ‘ghost goal’ against Chelsea, and the shock of moving from Catalonia to Merseyside.