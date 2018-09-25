Quotes of the month
September 2018
“I think this is a firm with a good heart”
James Gorman, chief executive at Morgan Stanley, says his firm does good things for society
“I said to him: ‘What’s your innovation strategy? He said: ‘It’s really good. I’m going to hire you and you’re going to work it out”
Neal Cross recalls his unusual job interview with DBS’s Piyush Gupta
“imaginBank is our sandbox. It is a great tool to try new things”
Gonzalo Gortázar, chief executive at CaixaBank, sees his bank’s digital arm as a useful test site
“The real test is Aramco: whether the IPO happens or not. If it doesn’t happen – as now seems likely – it is a huge defeat for bin Salman”
Olivier Guitta at GlobalStrat sees hotel rooms emptying in Saudi and Iran
“I would have gone totally broke if it wasn’t for the fact that I had invested in cryptocurrencies. I won the lottery with that”
Álvaro Echeverría at Chilean fintech Facturedo describes his struggle to raise capital