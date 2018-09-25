Off the record

“As a German, it makes you want to vomit on the table”

Euromoney inches away as one former insider considers Deutsche Bank’s market cap eclipse by UniCredit

“Of course you are always a little bit disappointed when you are number two in the market and then you need to change that Powerpoint presentation to say number three, or maybe you start saying, ‘Well if you look at loans we are number two…’”

A commercial banker does his best to remain philosophical about being overtaken by the opposition

“The excrement is adjacent to the ventilation”

An EM banker gives his considered opinion on Turkey’s macro outlook

“In Hong Kong, every official speech has to mention the Belt and Road Initiative, even if it’s completely unrelated. Even at the Swedish National Day celebrations, we still had to talk about Belt and Road…”

A western fund manager in China shows signs of BRI fatigue

“There are less than 100 financial institutions in the whole world that don’t put profit before purpose. And most of those are small, or micro-finance institutions. The notion that banking is suddenly going to orient itself towards society, and that shareholders will let it, is optimistic to say the least”

One former head of FIG at a global bank is candid about the move to sustainability

“It is after 6pm, so we must leave through this special door”

Japanese banking is still a touch regimented