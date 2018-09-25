Banking: DBS – the Musical

How do you commemorate 50 years in banking? A big party? A name change? A commemorative plate of some kind?

Forget all that. Dream big. You need – a musical!

This is what DBS decided, anyway. The bank marked its 50th anniversary by commissioning a musical called ‘Sparks’ to run at Singapore’s Capital Theatre.

We are of the view that DBS’s own synopsis of events can’t possibly be improved upon, so here goes.

“In SPARKS: The Musical… Chester Teo is a no-nonsense DBS banker who cares deeply about his clients, as he reminisces about his experiences – personal and professional.

“The characteristics that Chester and his team embody reflect the grit, gumption and purpose of the DBS people who made the bank what it is today.”

Believe it or not, the musical is an adaptation drawn from the first season of a 10-episode web series of the same name, which – and again, we’re not sure the original text can be improved upon – “followed a group of dynamic DBS bankers as they navigated the challenges and opportunities at work and in their personal lives.”