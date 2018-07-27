And they say cryptocurrencies aren’t worth squat…

From the moment that first tiny snippet about bitcoin goes live, you will be deluged with press releases promoting every aspect of the crypto universe.

Very quickly, you learn to flick past anything with bitcoin, token or ICO in the header. Occasionally, however, one is sufficiently arresting to catch the eye.

‘First-ever crypto squats challenge to start’ was one such that dropped into our inbox in late July – and, very unusually for the genre, turned out to be advertising something that could actually be said to have real-world value.

The project is the result of a collaboration between fitness app creator OliveX and Lympo, a blockchain firm that is developing a platform designed to reward healthy living.

Personal training

Participants in the ‘100 squats challenge’ will earn Lympo tokens, which can be used to buy products such as running shoes, sports supplements and personal training sessions.