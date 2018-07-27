The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Cashback ad comes back to bite striker Smolov

July 27, 2018
An advertising campaign by digital banking giant Tinkoff has given Russia one of its favourite post-World Cup internet memes.

In a bid to capitalize on football fever ahead of the tournament, the lender launched a TV ad for its Tinkoff Black credit card featuring Russian striker Fyodor Smolov, with late-night talk-show host Ivan Urgant in the role of his coach.

Urgant’s pep talk ends with his exhortation: “Smolov, what do we need?” Smolov, looking terminally confused, says: “A goal?” – to which Urgant, waving a Tinkoff Black card at him, replies: “No, Fedya, not a goal – cashback!”

After Smolov failed to score the crucial opening penalty of the shoot-out against Croatia in the quarter-finals in Sochi, Russia’s netizens had a field day pretending he took the lesson to heart:

“We need a penalty, Fedya.”

“No, cashback!”







